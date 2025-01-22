Russell Westbrook News: Sniffs triple-double

Westbrook provided 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 144-109 win over the 76ers.

Westbrook has failed to score more than 12 points in four of his last five appearances, but the lack of touches on offense seems to be by design, as he's shooting 47.8 percent from the floor and 52.9 percent from three in that span. He seems to be comfortable in a secondary role on offense, though, as he's averaging 12.0 points, 5.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game during that five-game stretch.