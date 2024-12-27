Russell Westbrook News: Starting sans Gordon vs. Cleveland

Westbrook is in the Nuggets' starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Westbrook will make his eighth start of the season Friday (and his fifth over the Nuggets' last nine games) due to Aaron Gordon being sidelined with a calf strain. Over his last five games, Westbrook has averaged 17.2 points on 57.1 percent shooting, 6.2 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals over 31.2 minutes per game.