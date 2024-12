Westbrook is in the Nuggets' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Westbrook will make his fourth start of the 2024-25 regular season Saturday due to Jamal Murray (hamstring) being ruled out. Across his three starts, Westbrook averaged 18.3 points, 6.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals over 32.3 minutes per contest.