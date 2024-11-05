Russell Westbrook News: Steps up with solid game

Westbrook chipped in 21 points (6-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 121-119 win over Toronto.

Although his stat line doesn't reflect it, Westbrook was excellent on defense, blanketing RJ Barrett for much of the game. He also thwarted Barrett's last-second attempt to tie the game, forcing him to take a off-balance, low-percentage shot. Thanks to Westbrook, Jamal Murray's (concussion) absence has had little effect on Denver's short-term outlook.