Russell Westbrook News: Sticking in starting lineup

Westbrook will start Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

Aaron Gordon (calf) is cleared to return following a nine-game absence, but he'll be limited, allowing Westbrook to stay in the starting lineup. The veteran point guard thrived when Gordon was sidelined, averaging 15.4 points, 8.2 assists, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 31.7 minutes per game. Even when Gordon is back to full speed, Westbrook figures to remain a key part of Denver's rotation.