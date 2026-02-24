Russell Westbrook News: Strong line in win
Westbrook contributed 25 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 123-114 victory over the Grizzlies.
Westbrook continues to defy Father Time. The team won't be playing for much down the stretch with the franchise clearly eyeing a rebuild, so it will be interesting to see how Westbrook's role shapes up in the coming weeks. He totaled only 12 points, three rebounds and three assists with eight turnovers in 38 minutes over his prior two appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Russell Westbrook See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push4 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball5 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster12 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1113 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 420 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Russell Westbrook See More