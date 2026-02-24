Russell Westbrook headshot

Russell Westbrook News: Strong line in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 11:08am

Westbrook contributed 25 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 123-114 victory over the Grizzlies.

Westbrook continues to defy Father Time. The team won't be playing for much down the stretch with the franchise clearly eyeing a rebuild, so it will be interesting to see how Westbrook's role shapes up in the coming weeks. He totaled only 12 points, three rebounds and three assists with eight turnovers in 38 minutes over his prior two appearances.

Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings
