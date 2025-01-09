Russell Westbrook News: Stuffs stat sheet Wednesday

Westbrook produced 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds and eight assists across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 126-103 win over the Clippers.

Jamal Murray led the way for the Nuggets on offense, but the impact Westbrook has been creating in a starting role can't be overlooked. The veteran guard has scored in double digits in four of his last six games, but even in games where that hasn't been the case, he's also putting up solid numbers in other categories. Through that six-game stretch, Westbrook is averaging 15.8 points, 8.2 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game.