Russell Westbrook News: Triple-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Westbrook totaled 23 points (7-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT, 12 assists, 11 rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 126-110 win over the Bulls.

Westbrook continued his run of strong play Sunday, putting together arguably his best performance of the season. It was the first time Westbrook had recorded at least 10 rebounds since Dec. 21 and his first triple-double since Dec. 8. Adding to the impressiveness of the triple-double, Westbrook joined Chris Webber as the only players in Kings franchise history to record a 20-plus point triple-double with zero turnovers.

Russell Westbrook
Sacramento Kings
