Russell Westbrook News: Turns back clock Monday

Westbrook recorded 27 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 26 minutes during Monday's 145-118 loss to the Knicks.

Westbrook was impressive Monday and delivered an efficient scoring performance, which resulted in his fourth game with at least 20 points in the current campaign. Westbrook's upside isn't as high as it was during his prime years, but the veteran continues to carry potential fantasy value as a streaming option due to the solid numbers he can deliver on a bench role. Westbrook is averaging 13.2 points, 6.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game since the beginning of November.