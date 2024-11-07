Russell Westbrook News: Turns back clock Wednesday

Westbrook amassed 29 points (10-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 124-122 victory over Oklahoma City.

Westbrook has been starting in place of Jamal Murray (concussion) in recent games, and the veteran floor general turned back the clock in this one, delivering an impressive performance and filling out the stat sheet against his former team. Westbrook has scored at least 20 points in his last two starts and is averaging 18.3 points, 6.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game while replacing Murray in the first unit over the last three contests.