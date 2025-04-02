Russell Westbrook News: Vintage performance in start

Westbrook logged 30 points (11-25 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Spurs.

It was a vintage performance in the starting lineup by the nine-time All-Star, who led the Nuggets in both points and steals Wednesday. Jamal Murray is still nursing a hamstring injury, so Westbrook could be in line to make additional starts during the final week of the regular season. Over his last nine games in the first unit, Westbrook has averaged 18.4 points, 7.0 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 2.2 three-pointers in 35.0 minutes.