Russell Westbrook News: Will play vs. Spurs
Westbrook (foot) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against San Antonio.
Westbrook didn't play Sunday against the Jazz due to right foot soreness, but he'll be back in action for Tuesday's tilt. The veteran guard is averaging 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.8 steals in six March appearances.
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