Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ryan Arcidiacono headshot

Ryan Arcidiacono Injury: Battling knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 1:25pm

Arcidiacono didn't play Thursday in the G League Windy City Bulls' 106-95 win over the Wisconsin Herd due to a right knee injury.

The severity of Arcidiacono's injury is yet known. An extended absence would be a substantial loss for Windy City, as the Villanova product scored in double figures in four of his first six appearances of the season prior to going down.

Ryan Arcidiacono
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now