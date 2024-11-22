Ryan Arcidiacono Injury: Battling knee injury
Arcidiacono didn't play Thursday in the G League Windy City Bulls' 106-95 win over the Wisconsin Herd due to a right knee injury.
The severity of Arcidiacono's injury is yet known. An extended absence would be a substantial loss for Windy City, as the Villanova product scored in double figures in four of his first six appearances of the season prior to going down.
Ryan Arcidiacono
Free Agent
