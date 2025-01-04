Ryan Arcidiacono Injury: Dealing with knee injury

Arcidiacono didn't play during Friday's 98-95 G League loss to the Texas Legends due to a left knee injury.

Knee issues remain a problem for Arcidiacono this season with Windy City. He suffered a right knee injury in November and is now battling a left knee injury, which kept him out of Friday's game against the Legends. The 30-year-old is averaging 8.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game for the Bulls.