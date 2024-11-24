Ryan Arcidiacono News: Returns to game action Saturday

Arcidiacono accumulated five points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes in Saturday's 86-77 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Arcidiacono made his return to game action after missing Thursday's win over the Herd with a knee injury. The 30-year-old struggled from beyond the arc while posting a minus-7 point differential.