Ryan Dunn Injury: Diagnosed with ankle sprain

Dunn ended with seven points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist over nine minutes during Wednesday's 115-112 win over Miami. He left the contest in the fourth quarter with a sprained left ankle and did not return, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Dunn limped back to the locker room late in Wednesday's contest and did not return. While he's set to undergo further testing Thursday, he received an initial diagnosis of a sprained left ankle. The 21-year-old rookie has been a quality addition to the Suns rotation, and he's shooting 13-for-33 (39.4 percent) from three-point range after being considered a non-shooter in college. If he's forced to miss time, expect Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen to pick up the slack. Dunn's next chance to play comes Friday at Dallas.