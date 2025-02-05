Ryan Dunn Injury: Doesn't return

Dunn left Wednesday's 140-109 loss to Oklahoma City after sustaining an ankle injury in the fourth quarter and did not return, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Dunn logged two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and five rebounds across 11 minutes before sustaining the injury. While it doesn't appear to be severe, Dunn should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's matchup with Utah -- the first leg of a back-to-back set.