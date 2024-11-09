Ryan Dunn Injury: Full participant in practice
Coach Mike Budenholzer said Dunn (ankle) fully participated in Saturday's practice and is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Kings, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Dunn missed his first game of the season Friday due to an ankle injury but is expected to return to action against Sacramento. If Dunn is able to suit up, he should continue to be one of Phoenix's primary bench options in their forward rotation.
