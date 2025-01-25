Ryan Dunn Injury: Imaging on ankle comes back clean

Suns head coach Mike Budenhozer said after Saturday's 119-109 win over the Wizards that initial imaging on Dunn's left ankle came back negative, Doug Haller of The Athletic reports.

Dunn rolled his left ankle early in the first quarter of Saturday's game and did not return. Early tests seem to indicate that the rookie first-round pick avoided a major injury, but Dunn was seen leaving the arena with crutches, which puts his availability for Monday's game against the Clippers in serious doubt. Bradley Beal could return to Phoenix's starting lineup if Dunn ends up missing time.