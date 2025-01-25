Ryan Dunn Injury: Initial imaging negative on ankle

Head coach Mike Budenhozer said after Saturday's 119-109 win over the Wizards that initial imaging on Dunn's left ankle came back negative, Doug Haller of The Athletic reports.

Dunn rolled his left ankle early in the first quarter of Saturday's game and did not return. Early tests and imaging seem to indicate that the rookie first-round pick avoided a major injury, but Dunn was seen leaving the arena on crutches, which puts his availability for Monday's game against the Clippers in serious doubt. Bradley Beal could return to the Suns' starting lineup should Dunn be out for a prolonged period of time.