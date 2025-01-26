Ryan Dunn Injury: Not playing Monday
Dunn (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Dunn sprained his left ankle in the first quarter of Saturday's 119-109 win over the Wizards and was unable to return. While imaging on his ankle came back negative, the rookie first-round pick will have to miss at least one game. Bradley Beal could take Dunn's spot in the starting five Monday.
