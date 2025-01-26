Fantasy Basketball
Ryan Dunn headshot

Ryan Dunn Injury: Not playing Monday vs. Clips

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Dunn (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Dunn rolled his left ankle in the first quarter of Saturday's 119-109 win over the Wizards, though the good news is that initial imaging on his ankle came back negative. Bradley Beal will likely be inserted back into the Suns' starting lineup due to Dunn's absence.

