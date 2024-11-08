Fantasy Basketball
Ryan Dunn

Ryan Dunn Injury: Out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

November 8, 2024

Dunn (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Evan Sidery of Forbes.com reports.

The 21-year-old was considered doubtful for Friday's contest after suffering an ankle sprain Wednesday against Miami, so it's not a surprise he won't be available in Dallas. Dunn's next chance to take the court will come Sunday versus the Kings, but he could miss more time given the recency of the injury.

Ryan Dunn
Phoenix Suns

