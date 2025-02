Dunn (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Jazz.

After leaving Wednesday's loss to the Thunder with left ankle soreness, Dunn will likely suit up for the Suns on Friday. The rookie first-rounder has averaged 3.1 rebounds, 3.0 points and 1.1 assists in 13.9 minutes over his last eight games (six starts), so he's currently trending down in fantasy leagues.