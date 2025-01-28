Fantasy Basketball
Ryan Dunn Injury: Questionable against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 28, 2025 at 4:26pm

Dunn (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Dunn is day-to-day with a left ankle sprain after imaging on his ankle came back negative. Still, he remains in jeopardy of missing consecutive outings Wednesday due to the injury. Should the rookie first-rounder be unable to suit up for the Suns against Minnesota, Royce O'Neale should remain in Phoenix's starting lineup while Bradley Beal takes on additional minutes from the second unit.

