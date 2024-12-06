Fantasy Basketball
Ryan Dunn

Ryan Dunn Injury: Questionable to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Dunn (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Dunn was sidelined for Thursday's game against the Pelicans after injuring his left ankle against the Spurs on Tuesday. If Dunn is unable to play Saturday, Royce O'Neale would likely draw the start for a second straight game since Kevin Durant is sidelined due to an ankle injury.

Ryan Dunn
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
