Ryan Dunn Injury: Rolls left ankle Saturday

Dunn went to the locker room early in the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Wizards due to a left ankle injury, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Dunn rolled his left ankle after stepping on Devin Booker's foot while driving to the basket and immediately went down in pain. Bradley Beal entered the game at the 10:11 mark in the first quarter and should see plenty of playing time off the bench for as long as Dunn is sidelined.