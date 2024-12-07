Fantasy Basketball
Ryan Dunn

Ryan Dunn Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Dunn (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Miami, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Dunn will be sidelined for a second straight game due to a left ankle injury, and his next chance to play will be Sunday against the Magic. Royce O'Neale and Oso Ighodaro will see an uptick in playing time Saturday due to the absences of Dunn and Kevin Durant (ankle).

Ryan Dunn
Phoenix Suns

