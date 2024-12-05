Ryan Dunn Injury: Won't play Thursday

Dunn (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The rookie injured his left ankle in the win over the Spurs on Tuesday despite logging 12 minutes, and it seems the injury is severe enough to keep him sidelined for this contest. His next chance to play will come against the Heat on Saturday. Royce O'Neale should continue to see an uptick in minutes at forward since Kevin Durant (ankle) is also out.