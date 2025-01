Dunn has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Suns due to a left ankle sprain, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Dunn suffered the injury early in the first quarter when he rolled his left ankle on Devin Booker's foot. Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale will take on a more significant role off the bench due to Dunn's absence.