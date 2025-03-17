Ryan Dunn News: Another solid outing

Dunn closed with 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals across 23 minutes during Sunday's 107-96 loss to the Lakers.

Dunn has made two straight starts and totaled 29 points, eight rebounds, four assists, seven steals and two blocks during those contests. The Suns are trending in the wrong direction, which should allow the rookie to carve out a consistent role down the stretch, especially if he continues to produce on both ends of the court.