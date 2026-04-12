Ryan Dunn News: Double-double in win

Dunn totaled 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one block over 25 minutes during Sunday's 135-103 victory over the Thunder.

Dunn exploded in his second straight start, scoring a season-best 20 points in a blowout road victory. He'll close the regular season averaging 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.4 minutes across 70 appearances (16 starts). Despite the strong showing Sunday, Dunn is likely to see a decrease in playing time in Tuesday's Play-In Tournament matchup against the Trail Blazers or beyond if the Suns advance deeper into the postseason.