Ryan Dunn News: Drops out of rotation

Dunn (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Friday's 122-115 loss to the Raptors.

Dunn had been seeing his playing time trend down recently, but Friday marked the first time all season that the second-year forward failed to see any action for non-injury reasons. Though he's regarded as a versatile defender, Dunn's perimeter shooting hasn't developed as the Suns had hoped, as he's converting on just 32.6 percent of his three-point attempts on the season. Now that the Suns are at full strength on the wing and at forward sans Dillon Brooks (hand), Dunn looks like he could find himself outside of the rotation more often than not while head coach Jordan Ott prioritizes Grayson Allen, Haywood Highsmith and Rasheer Fleming on the second unit.