Ryan Dunn headshot

Ryan Dunn News: Drops out of rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Dunn (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Friday's 122-115 loss to the Raptors.

Dunn had been seeing his playing time trend down recently, but Friday marked the first time all season that the second-year forward failed to see any action for non-injury reasons. Though he's regarded as a versatile defender, Dunn's perimeter shooting hasn't developed as the Suns had hoped, as he's converting on just 32.6 percent of his three-point attempts on the season. Now that the Suns are at full strength on the wing and at forward sans Dillon Brooks (hand), Dunn looks like he could find himself outside of the rotation more often than not while head coach Jordan Ott prioritizes Grayson Allen, Haywood Highsmith and Rasheer Fleming on the second unit.

Ryan Dunn
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Dunn See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Dunn See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
20 days ago