Ryan Dunn News: Expected to start

Dunn is expected to start in place of Bradley Beal against the 76ers on Monday, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

The Suns are seemingly shaking things up amid a four-game skid, moving Dunn into a starting role with Bradley Beal being slotted to the bench. Dunn is no stranger to the starting lineup, however, as he has logged 13 starts this season including four in the last five games. In his last four starts Dunn averaged 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 24.5 minutes per contest.