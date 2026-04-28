Ryan Dunn News: Fails to take step forward

Dunn amassed zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in one minute during Monday's 131-122 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Despite opening the year in a starting role, the second-year forward was unable to hold down a spot in the Phoenix first unit this year. Dunn averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.4 minutes per game over 70 appearances (16 starts) during the regular season.