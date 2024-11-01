Ryan Dunn News: Fills in with 16 points
Dunn amassed 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes during Thursday's 125-119 victory over the Clippers.
Beal (elbow) sat out to rest his elbow, giving Dunn his second start of the season.The Virginia product was expected to be more of a development player, but he's already making an impact, especially on defense. He's versatile enough to fill in at multiple positions, and his 6-6 frame is deceiving thanks to a huge wingspan. Dunn's results are bad news for those who drafted Grayson Allen, as his role will be compromised if Dunn sees steady improvement.
