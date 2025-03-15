Ryan Dunn News: Four steals against Sacramento

Dunn had 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and four steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 122-106 victory over the Kings.

The rookie forward has just three steals total over his prior 23 appearances, but Dunn was busy at both ends of the court Friday as he set a new season high in pilfers while tying his season scoring high. His elevated workload came with Grayson Allen (foot) sidelined and Mason Plumlee getting ejected after only 16 minutes, so Dunn's strong performance may not lead to a bigger role in the Suns' rotation.