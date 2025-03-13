Fantasy Basketball
Ryan Dunn headshot

Ryan Dunn News: Gets some rotation minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Dunn finished Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Rockets with four points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two blocks across 17 minutes.

Grayson Allen (foot) and Nick Richards (ankle) both missed Wednesday's game, opening some rare rotation minutes for Dunn on the wings. Dunn had played a combined 13 minutes in his previous three appearances, but he gave the coaching staff something to think about by providing a spark on the defensive end Wednesday.

Ryan Dunn
Phoenix Suns

