Ryan Dunn News: Gets some rotation minutes

Dunn finished Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Rockets with four points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two blocks across 17 minutes.

Grayson Allen (foot) and Nick Richards (ankle) both missed Wednesday's game, opening some rare rotation minutes for Dunn on the wings. Dunn had played a combined 13 minutes in his previous three appearances, but he gave the coaching staff something to think about by providing a spark on the defensive end Wednesday.