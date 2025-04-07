Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Dunn headshot

Ryan Dunn News: Grabs eight rebounds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Dunn racked up four points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 112-98 loss to the Knicks.

Dunn didn't have his best shooting performance Sunday, but at least he was active on the boards. Despite a successful rookie year, the former Virginia standout is trending in the wrong direction to end the campaign. He's posted single-digit points in his last six starts, averaging 5.2 points and 3.7 boards per game while shooting 30.8 percent from the floor in that span.

Ryan Dunn
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now