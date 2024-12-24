Ryan Dunn News: Limited production off bench

Dunn produced five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 30 minutes during Monday's 117-90 loss to the Nuggets.

Dunn saw a sizable workload Monday, but didn't make a big dent on the stat sheet despite the absence of Devin Booker (groin). The rookie forward has had a quiet December, posting averages of 5.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.8 blocks and 0.7 three-pointers in 16.0 minutes across six appearances.