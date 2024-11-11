Fantasy Basketball
Ryan Dunn headshot

Ryan Dunn News: Modest production in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Dunn ended Sunday's 127-118 overtime loss to the Kings with eight points (4-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one block and one steal in 21 minutes.

Dunn returned to action following a one-game absence due to an ankle injury, and with Kevin Durant (ankle) sidelined, the rookie was thrust into a starting role. However, Dunn failed to capitalize on his third career start, as Royce O'Neale (28) and Grayson Allen (27) played more minutes off the bench. Regardless, with Durant sidelined for at least a few weeks, Dunn should maintain an increased role even if he moves to the bench, especially if Bradley Beal (knee) is forced to miss time.

Ryan Dunn
Phoenix Suns
