Ryan Dunn News: Moved into starting lineup

Dunn is in the Suns' starting lineup against the Lakers on Friday.

Dunn has seen his playing time fluctuate as of late, but he'll make his 15th start of the season due to the absence of Haywood Highsmith (knee). Dunn's last start took place Feb. 26 against the Lakers, when he played 26 minutes and finished with 10 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 113-110 win.