Ryan Dunn News: Moves into starting five

Dunn will start Saturday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Tyus Jones (illness) is on the shelf for Saturday's game, so Devin Booker and Bradley Beal will hold down the fort in the backcourt with Dunn getting the nod on the wings. In 12 starts this season, Dunn holds averages of 8.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 23.3 minutes.