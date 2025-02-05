Ryan Dunn News: Not starting Wednesday

Dunn isn't part of the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Phoenix is shaking up their starting five, opening Wednesday's contest with Tyus Jones, Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and Nick Richards on the floor. It'll be Dunn's second time coming off the bench in 16 games. Still, expect the rookie wing to see plenty of minutes considering the Suns will be without Kevin Durant (ankle).