Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Dunn headshot

Ryan Dunn News: Not starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Dunn isn't part of the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Phoenix is shaking up their starting five, opening Wednesday's contest with Tyus Jones, Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and Nick Richards on the floor. It'll be Dunn's second time coming off the bench in 16 games. Still, expect the rookie wing to see plenty of minutes considering the Suns will be without Kevin Durant (ankle).

Ryan Dunn
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now