Ryan Dunn News: Records double figures in defeat

Dunn closed with 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 122-117 loss to the Hawks.

Dunn provided a spark offensively to a Phoenix squad that was searching for a third contributor behind Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, ending as one of four Suns players in double figures in scoring in a losing effort. Dunn has posted a double-digit point total in 10 contests this season, doing so in three straight appearances.