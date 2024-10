Dunn will come off the bench in Monday's game against the Lakers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Bradley Beal (elbow) will reclaim his spot in the starting lineup with Dunn sliding to the bench. The rookie started in Beal's absence Saturday, during which he tallied 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and a rebound across 21 minutes in the 114-102 win over Dallas.