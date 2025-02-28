Ryan Dunn News: Scoreless in loss

Dunn totaled zero points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one block in 14 minutes in Thursday's 124-116 loss to the Pelicans.

Dunn's hot stretch in January feels like forever ago, as he's gone scoreless in five straight games. The 2025 Rising Stars participant has seen his role and impact with the Suns shrink over the past month. In 10 games in February, the 22-year-old rookie averaged just 1.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game.