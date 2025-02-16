Ryan Dunn News: Scores eight in All-Star Game loss
Dunn logged eight points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and a steal in 10 minutes during Sunday's All-Star Game semifinal loss to Shaq's OGs.
Dunn tied for a team-high eight points with Dalton Knecht, although it was not enough to advance to the final. Dunn has seen a limited role of late, averaging 3.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 10.8 minutes per contest over his last five appearances. The Suns return to action Thursday against the Spurs.
