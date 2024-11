Dunn will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

With Bradley Beal (calf) making his return to game action after a five-game absence streak, Dunn will retreat to the bench. In his last five outings (five starts), the rookie has averaged 6.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 22.8 minutes per game.