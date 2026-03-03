Ryan Dunn headshot

Ryan Dunn News: Sliding to second unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Dunn won't start against the Kings on Tuesday.

With Devin Booker (hip) back in action following a four-game absence, Dunn will retreat to the second unit. Over eight outings off the bench in February, the second-year forward averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds across 15.9 minutes per tilt.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Dunn
